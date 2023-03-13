Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

3/13/2023 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/9/2023 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($133.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($131.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($131.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2023 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($115.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/8/2023 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2023 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2023 – Symrise was given a new €112.00 ($120.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/8/2023 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/22/2023 – Symrise was given a new €118.00 ($126.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2023 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($122.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($131.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($122.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($131.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/19/2023 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($133.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2023 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise Trading Down 1.7 %

Symrise stock traded down €1.58 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €93.60 ($100.65). 281,975 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.32.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

