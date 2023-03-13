Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 219,358 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 159,764 call options.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

MARA traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,411,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,449,922. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 5.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

