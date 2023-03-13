iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.36. 16,367,154 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

