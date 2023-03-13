iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.