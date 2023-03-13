iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

