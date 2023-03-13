iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.61

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 320584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

