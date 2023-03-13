iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.31. 1,178,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.