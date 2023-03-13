iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.15 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.