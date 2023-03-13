iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $227.34. 529,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,305. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

