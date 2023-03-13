iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.40. 13,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

