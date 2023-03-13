iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.64

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 146759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $932.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 180.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

