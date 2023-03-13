iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Gap Down to $41.40

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $35.63. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 2,365,735 shares.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $514.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

