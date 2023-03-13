IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.46

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 66104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy ( CVE:ISO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.