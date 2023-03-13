IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.46

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 66104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
