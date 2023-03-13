Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 494,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 468,847 shares.The stock last traded at $145.07 and had previously closed at $158.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

