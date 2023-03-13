JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. 174,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,053. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

