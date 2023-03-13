JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
JAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. 174,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,053. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.
Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
