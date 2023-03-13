Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

