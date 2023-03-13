Jane Street Group LLC Has $67.43 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,445 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.78% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $67,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 299,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 304,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $931.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

