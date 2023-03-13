Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $89.56 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,187,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.76% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,134,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

