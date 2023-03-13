Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.62.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

