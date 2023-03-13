Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 18,559,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

