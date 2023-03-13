JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
CNTY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 164,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,192. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
