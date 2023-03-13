JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

CNTY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 164,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,192. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $313,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 61.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

