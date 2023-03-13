JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 8.0 %

DOCU stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.