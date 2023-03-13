JOE Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $73.68 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

