John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.11

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 113132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

