John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.11

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 113132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
