Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

