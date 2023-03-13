JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 668,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 82,885 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 242,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

