JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($25.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.46) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.46) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.40) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.55).

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of LON DPLM traded down GBX 76 ($0.91) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,658 ($31.96). 222,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,009. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.34). The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,591.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,821.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,679.06.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

