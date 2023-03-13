JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 2.80% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $570,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.57. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

