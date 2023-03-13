KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s previous close.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 88,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,268. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,598.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

