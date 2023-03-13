Kava Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Kava has a market cap of $453.86 million and $73.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,489,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

