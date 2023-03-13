KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

KBR Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 201,227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.