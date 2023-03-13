KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,951,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043,588 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 57.4% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.34% of KE worth $279,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KE Trading Up 2.6 %

KE Profile

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 2,103,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457,236. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

