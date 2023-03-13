KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.67

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 194124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

