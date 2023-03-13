Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.64

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 148322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

