Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

