Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 100,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

