Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,590 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 170,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 195,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 45.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 30.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

