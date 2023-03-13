Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

