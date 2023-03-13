Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

