Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

