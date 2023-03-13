Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 16.05% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $461,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LGOV opened at $22.49 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

