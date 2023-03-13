Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.