Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

