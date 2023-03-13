Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $36.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

