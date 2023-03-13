Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $149.60 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,272 shares of company stock worth $10,895,876. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.