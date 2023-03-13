Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

KIGRY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

