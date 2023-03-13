Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. 60,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,873. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
