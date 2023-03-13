Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. 60,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,873. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.02% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

