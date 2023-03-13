Konnect (KCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $22,959.55 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

