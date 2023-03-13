Konnect Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,465.18 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $23,465.18 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.