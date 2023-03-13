Konnect Trading Up 9.6% This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $23,157.86 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

